Science Confirms What We Already Knew: Coffee Makes You Happy

It’s Monday morning, which means two things: your inbox is scary, and you’re probably clutching a coffee like it’s a life preserver. Good news — science says you’re not just fuelling your body, you’re fuelling your joy.

A new European study found that “regular caffeine consumers” (aka 99% of adults who’ve ever worked a 9-to-5) reported feeling “happier and more enthusiastic” after their morning brew.

That mood boost can last up to two and a half hours, which is just long enough to get you through your first meeting before you need cup number two.

Coffee = Morning Happiness

The research showed that the effects are strongest in the morning, with participants also reporting less sadness and more overall contentment. In other words, coffee doesn’t just wake you up — it makes you a slightly less grumpy human being.

But Here’s the Catch

The study only looked at habitual caffeine drinkers. So the “happiness” might just be your brain celebrating the end of withdrawal symptoms. Translation: coffee isn’t a miracle cure, it’s your body saying, “Finally. Thanks for not quitting on me.”

Also, before you start mainlining espressos like you’re studying for finals at Tim Hortons, remember: experts say four cups a day max — about 300mg of caffeine. More than that, and you’re trading “happy and enthusiastic” for “heart palpitations and talking too fast about nothing.”

Final Sip

So yeah, science says coffee boosts your mood. But really, we already knew that. Just ask anyone who’s tried talking to you before your morning double-double.

RELATED: Coffee Buckets Are the Latest Caffeine Trend — Because Venti Just Isn’t Big Enough Anymore ☕🪣

.