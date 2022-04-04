What Your Coffee Order Says About You!

Next to water, the most popular drink in the world is coffee. Did you know that you can tell a lot about a person by what they order at a coffee shop? A human behavioural expert named Darren Stanton laid it out for delish.com.

Here’s the deal!

Black Coffee: You are single-minded.

Latte: You are a middle of the road kinda person! You’re not adventurous or a risk-taker!

Iced Coffee: You go against the grain. You potentially work for yourself and play by your own rules.

Espresso: You’re adventurous and powerful! (And not just Italian) You know what you want and are not afraid to ask for it!

Cappuccino: You are slightly more adventurous than latte drinkers, as they’re looking for a bit more and could be considered more fun.





Mocha: It’s the prettiest of all coffees and most photographed. You are likely to be very extroverted, outgoing, flamboyant, and potentially quite loud. They’re the life and soul of the party.

Tea: You are fairly level-headed. Grounded and the sort of people you go to for advice in a situation, their demeanour suggests they are stable and constant with plenty of routines.

Pumpkin Spice: You are very interesting. These guys love a fad and they love showing off – particularly on Instagram. From a behavioural point of view, this stems from a need to be liked and accepted.