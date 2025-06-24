Don’t Chill Out Too Hard: Why That Cold Shower Might Backfire During a Heat Wave

Simcoe County is sweating through the first heatwave of the summer, and let’s be honest—we’re all two degrees away from slapping an ice pack to our foreheads and calling it fashion.

While it might feel like a genius idea to cannonball into a cold shower, experts are gently suggesting: maybe don’t.

Sure, it sounds smart. Body’s hot? Water cold? Problem solved, right? Not quite. Turns out, plunging into a chilly shower when you're overheated could do more harm than good—because apparently, even cooling off comes with rules now.

Here’s the deal: when you hit your skin with cold water, your blood vessels constrict (basically your body’s version of clenching). That slows down blood flow to the skin and traps heat around your vital organs, which is the opposite of what you want in this weather. So instead of cooling down, you’re baking your insides like a sad little meatloaf.

And if your “cool-down strategy” involves glacial, teeth-chattering levels of cold, you might trigger a “cold shock response.” That’s a fancy way of saying your body panics, your blood pressure skyrockets, and your heart starts working overtime—like it’s doing cardio without warning. For folks with heart issues, this can be risky. In extreme cases (don’t panic), it could even be fatal.

That said, no one’s saying you can’t have a lukewarm splash. Just maybe don’t turn your shower into an arctic survival challenge.

How to Beat the Heat Without Nearly Offing Yourself

If you want to stay cool without giving your cardiovascular system a jump scare, experts have a few tried-and-true tricks:

Hydrate like it’s your job. Water is your best friend right now. Sorry, iced coffee doesn’t count (we’re heartbroken too).

Water is your best friend right now. Sorry, iced coffee doesn’t count (we’re heartbroken too). Skip the booze and caffeine —they dehydrate you faster than you can say, “Why is my eyeball sweating?”

—they dehydrate you faster than you can say, “Why is my eyeball sweating?” Avoid dark clothing. Unless you're actively auditioning for Hot Goth Summer, lighten up—literally.

Unless you're actively auditioning for Hot Goth Summer, lighten up—literally. Close those blinds and curtains. Turn your home into a little cave of sanity. The sun’s not paying rent, so don’t let it in.

Turn your home into a little cave of sanity. The sun’s not paying rent, so don’t let it in. Hack your fan. Place a bowl of ice in front of it to create a makeshift AC unit. Your hydro bill and sweaty armpits will thank you.

So yes, stay cool—but stay smart about it. Because nothing says “Canadian summer” like sweating through your T-shirt while Googling if popsicles count as hydration.