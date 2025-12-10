Coldplay, U2 & Ed Sheeran Rule the Millennium… According to Ticket Sales 🎟️🤯

Turns out, the kings of touring aren’t who you might expect in the year of our lord 2025. Sure, billion-dollar tours are suddenly a thing — thanks to Taylor Swift and now The Weeknd — but when you look at actual tickets sold since 2001?

The charts tell a different story…

🎟️ The Top Touring Artists of the Millennium

(aka: Who convinced the most people to leave their house)

1️⃣ Coldplay — 24.8 million tickets

(Chris Martin has evangelized more glow sticks than anyone alive)

2️⃣ U2 — 20.2 million

(Bono stays winning)

3️⃣ Ed Sheeran — 19.6 million

(Just a guitar, some looping pedals, and 20 million best friends)

Rounding out the Top 5:

4️⃣ Dave Matthews Band — just under 19.6 million

(Jam band fans really roll deep)

5️⃣ Taylor Swift — 18.9 million

(Considering she only started in 2006? Insane.)

Pollstar tallied all shows — reported and estimated — from 2001 to the end of 2025.

Which means this list is a marathon, not a sprint.

Where Are the Women? 😑

In the Top 10, Swift is the only woman.

The rest are dudes like:

🧾 Bruce Springsteen

🧢 Kenny Chesney

🎸 Metallica

🎤 Bon Jovi

🕶 Elton John

Women finally show up again here:

Pink — #11 (13M tickets)

— #11 (13M tickets) Beyoncé — #13 (11.8M, bow down)

— #13 (11.8M, bow down) Madonna — #15 (nearly 11M, queen behaviour)

Only four women in the entire Top 25. Shocking no one… yet still annoying.

And Before You Swifties Riot…

This is ticket count, NOT money earned.

On the cash side? Taylor AND Beyoncé are running the entire economy. 💅✨

In Summary

🥇 Coldplay: kings of wholesome stadium sob-singing

🥈 U2: sunglasses at night remain undefeated

🥉 Ed Sheeran: cardigan-energy supremacy

🌎 Taylor Swift: printing money like the Bank of Canada

So yes — millennials may be broke… But at least we spent our money screaming lyrics loudly with strangers. 🎶🍻

Photos from AP...