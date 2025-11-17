Madonna Celebrates 20 Years of Confessions on a Dance Floor — And Announces a 2026 Sequel 🪩💗
Time to get your pink leotard out of storage — Madonna is officially back in her disco era.
The Queen of Pop has released a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of her iconic 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, dropping on Nov. 11 with a full 20 tracks to keep fans dancing for another two decades.
And she didn’t stop there…
Madonna also revealed that she’s working on a brand-new album — Confessions Part 2, arriving in 2026. Yes, we’re getting a sequel. Yes, our millennial hearts are screaming.
🪩 What’s in the Anniversary Edition?
The new deluxe version includes:
✨ the original continuous mixed album (digitally available for the first time!)
✨ eight bonus tracks — B-sides, remixes, and rare promo-only cuts
✨ basically everything you ever danced to at a club between 2005–2010
The original album topped the Billboard 200, stayed on the charts for 37 weeks, and won the GRAMMY for Best Electronic/Dance Album. A cultural reset, honestly.
🎤 A Long-Awaited Studio Comeback
Warner Records confirmed back in September that Madonna’s next studio album is set for 2026 — her first since 2019’s Madame X.
And now we know: she’s bringing back the Confessions energy.
Expect disco.
Expect drama.
Expect something you’ll blast in the car while pretending you’re 25 again.
