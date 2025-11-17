Time to get your pink leotard out of storage — Madonna is officially back in her disco era.

The Queen of Pop has released a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of her iconic 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, dropping on Nov. 11 with a full 20 tracks to keep fans dancing for another two decades.

And she didn’t stop there…

Madonna also revealed that she’s working on a brand-new album — Confessions Part 2, arriving in 2026. Yes, we’re getting a sequel. Yes, our millennial hearts are screaming.

🪩 What’s in the Anniversary Edition?

The new deluxe version includes:

✨ the original continuous mixed album (digitally available for the first time!)

✨ eight bonus tracks — B-sides, remixes, and rare promo-only cuts

✨ basically everything you ever danced to at a club between 2005–2010

The original album topped the Billboard 200, stayed on the charts for 37 weeks, and won the GRAMMY for Best Electronic/Dance Album. A cultural reset, honestly.

🎤 A Long-Awaited Studio Comeback

Warner Records confirmed back in September that Madonna’s next studio album is set for 2026 — her first since 2019’s Madame X.



And now we know: she’s bringing back the Confessions energy.

Expect disco.

Expect drama.

Expect something you’ll blast in the car while pretending you’re 25 again.