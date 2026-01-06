Colin Mochrie Undergoes Emergency Eye Surgery, Postpones Shows

Canadian comedy legend Colin Mochrie is pressing pause on punchlines for the moment after undergoing emergency surgery for a detached retina.

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? Star shared the update through a message posted to his Instagram page, confirming the procedure took place on Friday. The good news: his medical team is optimistic about a full recovery. The less fun news: rest and healing are now mandatory.

What This Means for His Shows

Mochrie is currently juggling two comedy tours, both of which are being adjusted while he recovers.

His Hyprov tour, which blends hypnosis and improv, has already postponed two shows in Niagara Falls on Jan. 2 and 3. The show features hypnotized audience members joining Mochrie onstage, guided by hypnotist Asad Mecci. The tour was originally set to run through April with stops across the U.S., New Zealand, and Australia.

He’s also touring with longtime improv partner and Whose Line co-star Brad Sherwood, with their next show scheduled for Jan. 9 in Walnut Creek, California. That date may also be subject to change.

Organizers say postponed shows will be rescheduled and all tickets will be honoured.

Why a Detached Retina Is a Big Deal

A retinal detachment happens when the retina pulls away from the back of the eye, cutting off its blood supply. If not treated quickly, it can lead to permanent vision loss. Not exactly something you want to “wait and see” about.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, recovery can take four to six weeks, during which patients may need to wear an eye patch and limit physical activity. Translation: lots of rest, fewer cartwheels.

The Bottom Line

Colin Mochrie is on the mend, doctors are confident, and the jokes will absolutely return, just not at full speed yet. Fans are encouraged to hang tight while new dates are sorted out.

Because if there’s one thing we know about Colin Mochrie, it’s that he’ll be back onstage as soon as he’s cleared… and probably making jokes about this the entire time. 👁️🎭