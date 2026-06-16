Finger Lickin' Real Estate: Colonel Sanders' Former Mississauga Home Is for Sale

If you've ever dreamed of living in a house with a side of fast-food history, here's your chance.

The former Mississauga home of Colonel Harland Sanders, the man behind Kentucky Fried Chicken, has hit the market.

Sanders and his wife Claudia purchased the home in Mississauga's Lakeview neighbourhood in 1965, using it as a Canadian base while he oversaw KFC's growing network of franchises across the country.

According to local history accounts, the Colonel was often spotted around town wearing his trademark white suit and black string tie while making appearances and promoting the brand north of the border.

The home, located on Melton Drive near Dixie Road and The Queensway, is listed for just under $1.5 million.

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While it doesn't come with the secret recipe, it does offer more than 2,000 square feet of finished living space, including four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two laundry areas and multiple family rooms.

The property listing describes it as move-in ready and highlights its potential for large families, multi-generational living or an in-law suite setup.

For fans of Canadian history, fast food, or simply unique real estate listings, it's a rare opportunity to own a piece of a business empire that helped make fried chicken famous around the world.

And unlike many celebrity homes, this one isn't a sprawling mansion. It's a relatively modest suburban house where one of the most recognizable entrepreneurs of the 20th century once hung his white suit.