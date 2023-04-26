Listen Live

Colour Changing Marshmallows Are Now A Thing!

And not just changing to golden-brown when you toast them…

By Kool Eats

Jet-Puffed Marshmallows brand is selling colour-changing treats to the mix!

Keen to brighten up the bonfire season (last year they released glow-in-the-dark packaging), Jet-Puffed’s new limited-edition marshmallows will change colours when met with direct heat.

While Jet-Puffed is remaining tight-lipped about what the secret ingredient is and how it works, we do know that the marshmallows are now available in two colour-changing varieties: pink marshmallows that will turn orange and blue marshmallows that will turn green. The transformation occurs about 10 seconds after being exposed to a flame.

Hawaii Island Mayor Asked Tourists To Stop Throwing marshmallows at Lava

Colour-changing foods continue to be a major trend from spirits and beer to cereal and even noodles, so these transforming marshmallows are in good company. 

Jet-Puffed Color Changers will retail at $2.99 for 12-ounce bags.

Related posts

FOODS YOU SHOULDN’T REHEAT IN THE MICROWAVE

People Are Losing Their Minds Over How Parmesan Cheese Is Made

New Research Suggests That French Fries May Be Linked To Depression