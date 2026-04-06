🏒 Colts vs. 67’s: Round Two Is ON (and Barrie’s Ready to Roar)

The Barrie Colts are lacing up for Round Two of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs, and it’s shaping up to be a beauty of a series against the Ottawa 67’s.

After a strong opening round, the Colts are bringing that momentum home to Sadlon Arena… where things are about to get LOUD. Like, “lose your voice by period two” loud.

🔥 Round Two Schedule (aka: Cancel Your Plans)

Game 1 – Thursday, April 9 | 7:00 PM (Home)

– Thursday, April 9 | 7:00 PM (Home) Game 2 – Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 PM (Home)

– Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 PM (Home) Game 3 – Tuesday, April 14 | 7:00 PM (Away)

– Tuesday, April 14 | 7:00 PM (Away) Game 4 – Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM (Away)

– Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM (Away) Game 5 * – Saturday, April 18 | 7:30 PM (Home)

* – Saturday, April 18 | 7:30 PM (Home) Game 6 * – Sunday, April 19 | 5:00 PM (Away)

* – Sunday, April 19 | 5:00 PM (Away) Game 7* – Tuesday, April 21 | 7:00 PM (Home)

* if necessary (but let’s be honest, we live for the drama)

⚖️ Even Matchup = Maximum Chaos

This series is basically a hockey version of two equally matched siblings fighting over the last slice of pizza.

Fast. Physical. Possibly loud enough to register on the Richter scale somewhere near Bayfield Street.

🎟️ PSA: Pack The Barn

If you’ve ever yelled “SHOOOOOOT” like your life depended on it… this is your moment.

Sadlon Arena needs full “Simcoe County playoff fever dream” energy.

RELATED: Last year, Connor Storrie was balancing trays.

😂 Bonus: The Real Show… The Fans

Because let’s be honest… OHL games are part hockey, part reality TV.

The “I Know the Refs Personally” Guy

Yelling like he and the ref shared a locker in Grade 10.

“OPEN YOUR EYES, KEVIN!”

Sir… that man has a name tag, and it’s not Kevin.

The Rule Expert (Who Is… Not)

Explaining icing incorrectly to strangers with TED Talk confidence.

You didn’t “almost ref junior hockey,” Gary. Sit down.

The First Date Couple 💕

One is living their best hockey life.

The other just learned what icing is… and still isn’t sure. Enter KISS CAM!

The Sugar-Fueled Stair Kid 🍿

Running laps like they’re being scouted.

Parents? Unknown. Energy level? Nuclear.

The “Let’s Beat Traffic” People 🚗

Leave early… miss the game-winning goal…

Stand in the parking lot questioning every life choice.

The Human Hockey Encyclopedia 📊

Knows every player’s stats, hometown, and probably their childhood pet’s name.

Slightly terrifying. Deeply impressive.

The Glass Banger 😡

One person. Two fists. Zero self-awareness.

Unites an entire section in silent rage.

The $22 Beer Existential Crisis 🍺

First sip: “Worth it.”

Second sip: “I could’ve paid a bill with this.”

The Mascot Chaos Agent 🐻

Will roast you, steal your snacks, and emotionally confuse your child… all before puck drop. We love our Charlie Horse!

The Standing Guy

Blocks your view for three periods straight.

Sits down briefly… during intermission. Icon behaviour.

🏁 Final Whistle

Between the playoff intensity and the absolute circus in the stands, this series has everything.

So grab your jersey, your voice, and your emotional stability…because playoff hockey in Barrie is not for the faint of heart. 🏒🔥