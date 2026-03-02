Last year, Connor Storrie was balancing trays.

This weekend, he was balancing live sketches at Studio 8H.

That is what we call a career plot twist. 🎬✨

Connor Storrie, star of Heated Rivalry, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and if you love a glow-up story, this one delivers.

Nine months ago, he was serving tables at a restaurant in Culver City, nearly getting fired the same day he found out he’d landed a lead role. Fast forward to now, and he’s delivering monologues instead of appetizers.

Talk about upgrading from “Would you like fries with that?” to “Live from New York…”

Olympic Energy, Studio 8H Edition

Fresh off the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, U.S. women’s hockey gold medalists Megan Keller and Hilary Knight made an appearance during the episode.

Their cameo came just days after the U.S. men’s hockey team celebrated its own gold medal win at the 2026 Olympics.

That celebration sparked some online chatter after photos surfaced of players partying with FBI director Kash Patel, followed by a call with President Donald Trump that raised eyebrows when he joked about being “impeached” for not inviting the women’s team to the White House.

But none of that tension showed up on stage.

Keller and Knight kept it light, leaning into the fun of the moment with zero controversy vibes. Just athletes enjoying a cultural victory lap.

And because this is SNL, of course there was a hockey sketch. Storrie’s Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams surprised the audience in a scene set at the Rockefeller Center ice rink, because if you’re going to mix sports and sketch comedy, you may as well add ice.

From Serving Tables to Serving Punchlines

Storrie’s story might be the most relatable part of all this.

A year ago: waiting tables. This past weekend, hosting one of the most iconic shows on TV. That’s not just a career move. That’s a cinematic montage with a swelling soundtrack.

In an industry where success can feel like a distant rumour, Storrie went from “Can I get you anything else?” to running a live broadcast watched by millions.

Not bad for someone who almost lost his restaurant job on the same day he booked his breakout role.

Moral of the story? Tip your servers. You never know who’s about to host SNL. 🎤✨