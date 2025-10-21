Feeling Sluggish? This Common Fruit Could Get Things Moving Again

If your digestive system’s been a little… backed up lately, you might not need a fancy cleanse or pricey supplement to feel better — just a trip to the fruit bowl.

Researchers in the U.K. have released the first-ever evidence-based dietary guidelines for adults with chronic constipation, published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics. Their findings? Some everyday foods can help get your system back on track.

Kiwi, rye bread, and even plain mineral water were all shown to help improve bowel regularity. And here’s the kicker — it’s not just about loading up on fibre. Scientists say that while fibre plays a big role, specific foods like kiwi seem to offer extra digestive benefits that regular bran cereal can’t match.

So, if things aren’t exactly “moving along,” try swapping your mid-morning snack for a kiwi or two. Your gut might just thank you later.