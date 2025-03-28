The Most Common Toxic Workplace Behaviours in 2025

Is workplace bullying worse than before? According to a recent survey of 1,000 employees currently job hunting, it just might be.

22% of respondents said their coworkers seem meaner than they were a year ago.

62% believe companies should put up reminders to be kind at work.

So, what’s causing people to quit? Here are the five most common toxic workplace behaviours in 2025:

1. Gossiping (45%)

Workplace gossip can turn toxic fast. Nearly half of workers reported experiencing rumours and backstabbing at work this past year.

2. Unprofessional Communication (37%)

Whether it’s passive-aggressive emails, rude messages, or bad-mouthing colleagues, poor communication is a top complaint.

3. Avoiding Certain Coworkers (28%)

Over a quarter of workers admitted to intentionally dodging specific colleagues—a sign of deeper workplace conflicts.

4. Excluding Coworkers (26%)

Whether it’s being left out of meetings, group chats, or after-work events, exclusion can make a workplace feel cliquey and unwelcoming.

5. Taking Credit for Others’ Work (24%)

Few things are as frustrating as having your hard work stolen. Nearly a quarter of employees say this has happened to them recently.

Even Bosses Agree

The survey also asked managers about workplace behaviour, and half admitted that employee morale and conduct are on the decline.

Is it time for companies to step up and reset workplace culture? It looks like many employees think so!