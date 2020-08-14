Company Offering Employees $300 for Pet Adoption And ‘Pawternity’ Leave
What a great idea!
Austin, Texas-based insurance company The Zebra has a pretty cool incentive for its employees.
The company knows the importance of pets in their employees’ lives, so they are offering $300 annually for any employee who adopts a new pet, as well as offering a “pawternity leave,” reports New York Post.
Zebra CEO Keith Melnick started the program to help employees feel less lonely while they continue to work from home during the pandemic.