Company Will Pay Someone To Watch Every Fast & Furious Movie

This could be a fun side hustle for someone who already works in the insurance industry. Or someone who’s just a really big fan of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Financial website FinanceBuzz is offering to pay someone 1,000 dollars to watch all ten Fast & Furious movies and keep track of the on-screen car crashes. Essentially, they’re looking for a “Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster.”

According to the job posting, duties include noting “any car accidents that result in damage, including counting the number of accidents, the extent of the damages and what cars are involved.” FinanceBuzz says it will use the data “to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving” for an upcoming story. (Here’s a summary)

The “Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster” will get $1,000 along with an additional $100 to cover the cost of streaming the first nine movies and seeing Fast X in theatres. The first chapter in the two-part finale of The Fast Saga opens May 19th. That’s also the deadline to apply for binge-watching gigs on the website.

The latest trailer for Fast X is more nostalgic and hints at Dom and (Vin Diesel) and Letty’s (Michelle Rodriguez) story possibly coming to an end. The new villain, played by Jason Mamoa, is seeking revenge for what Dom did to his father in Fast Five.