Composer John Williams May Soon Retire

JOHN WILLIAMS is planning to retire from scoring films after he’s done with “Indiana Jones 5”. He has a LONG list of movies he’s scored like the “Star Wars” saga, “Jaws”, the first two “Jurassic Park” movies, the first three “Harry Potter” movies, “Superman”, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”, and the first two “Home Alone” movies.

“A Star Wars film demands six months of work, he said. “At this point in life [that] is a long commitment to me.”

John is not going to retire from music altogether . . . he’s currently working on a piano concert album with pianist Emanuel Ax. John is only 90-YEARS-OLD by the way.

John Williams is the most prolific and widely honoured living composer of film music and holds the record for being the most Oscar-nominated living person. So far he has received 59 Oscar nods during his lifetime and won 22 of them.