Connect Four, Lightsabers, Furbies … and Snow? The Toy Hall of Fame Finalists Are Here

This year’s National Toy Hall of Fame finalists include classics, 90s nostalgia bombs, and — wait for it — snow. Yes, the frosty white stuff that falls from the sky could soon be immortalized alongside the greatest toys of all time.

The Hall of Fame, based in Rochester, New York, announced its 12 finalists for the Class of 2025 and opened voting to both the public and a panel of judges. Winners will be revealed in November.

The Finalists

Here’s what’s in the running:

Board game heavyweights : Battleship, Catan, Connect Four, Spirograph, and Trivial Pursuit (shoutout to the Canadian classic on that list).



: Battleship, Catan, Connect Four, Spirograph, and Trivial Pursuit (shoutout to the Canadian classic on that list). Playground favourites : Scooters, cornhole, and slime.



: Scooters, cornhole, and slime. Pop culture icons : Star Wars lightsabers, Furby, and Tickle Me Elmo.



: Star Wars lightsabers, Furby, and Tickle Me Elmo. Mother Nature’s toy box: Snow, proving you don’t need batteries to have fun — just boots, mitts, and maybe a shovel.

Nostalgia Hits Different

It’s a mix of generations here: 90s kids can argue Furby deserves a place, millennials might root for Catan, and Gen X’ers probably still have a dusty Trivial Pursuit box in the basement. Meanwhile, Canadian kids know snow is more than a toy — it’s half the national childhood experience, from toboggan runs to backyard forts.

Who’s Already In?

Last year’s inductees included My Little Pony, Transformers, and the card game Phase 10, bringing the total number of toys in the Hall to 87 since its launch in 1998.

So, will snow carve out its place in toy history? We’ll find out this November. In the meantime, Canadians can cast their votes — preferably before the first snowfall makes shovelling feel a lot less playful.