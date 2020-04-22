Cooking Is A Turn On, According To A New Study!

A new study says that 86 per cent of people find cooking to be a total turn on! The study, polled 2,000 Americans, and found that 71 percent consider cooking to be their love language.

The survey was done to examine the role cooking plays in a relationship! 80% of people said that if on the first date is was revealed that they liked to cook, a second date was more likely to happen.

To sum this up: The quickest way to someone’s heart is to cook for them. It beats out flowers, phone calls or texts and even presents.

And you can skip the fancy night out at a restaurant — nearly double the number of respondents say they prefer a home-cooked meal for a date.

Here are the top meals you should try to cook according to the survey:

steak and potatoes (40 percent)

pasta and garlic bread (34 percent)

chicken and veggies (28 percent)

Pizza and salad: 24 percent

Burger and fries: 23 percent

Lobster and mac and cheese: 20 percent

Soup: 18 percent

Tacos: 15 percent

Sushi: 12 percent

Risotto: 12 percent

Cooking is so important to people that 43% said that they would give up coffee if it meant somebody cooked dinner every night.

