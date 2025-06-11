That Stir Fry You Cooked Last Night Might Be Why Your Skin’s Breaking Out
If you’ve been blaming your breakouts on dairy, sugar, or Mercury in retrograde, we have some greasy news for you: your kitchen might be the culprit.
Yep — turns out it’s not what’s on your plate, but what’s in the air while you’re cooking it. Specifically: airborne oil and grease. Your skin might be getting a side of stir-fry whether you ordered it or not.
Here’s What’s Happening:
When you sauté, sear, or stir-fry — especially without turning on that extractor fan you swear you’ll use next time — tiny particles of oil go airborne. Those particles then:
- Cling to your hair and face
- Settle into your pores
- Sneak onto your pillowcase while you sleep
And just like that, your jawline and forehead start looking like you deep-fried your skincare routine.
Post-Cooking Skincare = Your New Ritual
Even if you’re using all the right products, letting that invisible layer of kitchen grime sit on your skin is like cooking bacon while wearing a white blouse — it’s not going to end well.
Here’s how to save your face after dinner:
- Wash your face (and yes, even your hairline) after cooking greasy meals
- Change your pillowcase more often if you’re cooking frequently
- Use the vent or fan above your stove — even if it’s noisy
- Tie your hair back to keep it out of the danger zone
