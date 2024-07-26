"Pimple Patches" On Your Face Are Now Cool!

Remember the days when having a zit felt like the end of the world?

If you’re over 20, high school breakouts were often met with insecurity and dread. But leave it to Gen Z to flip the script and make acne, dare we say, fashionable!

Pimple Patches: The Trendy Solution

Enter the “pimple patch” ... a small, medicated sticker designed to cover and heal zits.

These patches are not entirely new; they've been around for a while. However, the traditional versions were clear or skin-toned, aiming for subtlety. Today's versions are anything but! Bold and colourful, these patches practically scream, "Look at me!"

A recent feature by The Washington Post and The New York Post highlighted how these patches have become a huge fashion trend among young people.

Instead of hiding their acne, Gen Zers are owning it, using patches in fun shapes and vibrant colours that coordinate with their outfits.

Stars are the most popular design, but you can find them in various shapes and colours.

Embracing Acne with Confidence

Part of the appeal is the shift towards embracing and "owning" one's acne.

It’s not uncommon to see teens sporting a face full of colourful patches, transforming potential insecurity into a statement of confidence.

Imagine walking into school with 15 zits covered by adorable stickers and feeling fabulous!

Starface: The Leading Brand

Starface is the biggest brand leading this trend, selling an astonishing 500 patches per minute over the past two years.

These patches have even become a form of currency in schools across the U.S., with kids trading them for snacks and other goodies during lunch.

Beyond Acne: Versatility of Pimple Patches

Interestingly, pimple patches are also rumoured to help with mosquito bites. SELF magazine recently covered a TikTok claim suggesting that these patches might alleviate itching.

While a dermatologist noted they might help slightly, there are specific bug bite patches that work better.

So, next time you see a Gen Zer rocking a face full of pimple patches, know that they’re not just treating their acne—they're making a bold, confident statement.

Acne is cool now, and we’re here for it!