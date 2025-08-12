Ontario Corn Maze Pays Tribute to Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope

An eastern Ontario farm is honouring one of Canada’s greatest heroes with a twist—through a giant corn maze.

Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill has designed this year’s maze to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

“He is a true Canadian icon and we thought we would pay tribute to what he’s done and his legacy,” says farm owner Andre Ouimet, who started planning the design back in December.

Creating the maze is a careful process—first, the concept is sketched on paper, then digitized, and finally mapped out in the field before the corn grows high enough to reveal the artwork.

The maze is more than just winding paths—it’s also a scavenger hunt filled with Terry Fox trivia and puzzle pieces. Visitors can also explore the farm’s Terry Fox exhibit, which features fun facts, historical details, and a map of Fox’s iconic journey.

For the past 13 years, Ouimet Farms has used its cornfields to honour a variety of themes and figures, from Queen Elizabeth II to Canadian farmers, astronauts, and even Disney characters.

RELATED: Terry Fox’s Iconic Runners Are Back—And They’re Running for a Cause

While the maze is a family-friendly attraction, it also supports a good cause in keeping with Fox’s legacy. The corn maze is open every weekend until the end of October.