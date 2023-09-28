Corus Entertainment Pulls the Plug on Entertainment Tonight Canada After 18 Years…

Corus Entertainment says that they are facing a “challenging advertising environment,” and as a result have decided to scrap the show.

The show has been hosted by Cheryl Hickey since its 2005 inception and featured a variety of notable on-air personalities, including Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamantes, Keshia Chanté, Morgan Hoffman and Roz Weston.

Naturally, the decision to cancel the show has people expressing their opinions on social media…

Former Your Morning and eTalk co-anchor Ben Mulroney wrote on Instagram “Our television landscape is diminished today, but the people who made that show great will soldier on and continue to do great work to the benefit of viewers across Canada.”

The last Entertainment Tonight Show will Air on October 6th!