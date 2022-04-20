Could A Taylor Swift and Drake Collaboration Be Coming?

So what have we learned from social media? When two major music artists post a pic together, it means they are either dating or a song is coming!

Under the pic that Drake posted to Instagram was the caption “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.” Although it appears that the post has since been deleted!

The caption was posted with a series of photos that also included his four-year-old son, Adonis and Drake standing on a beach at sunset.

Swifties on Twitter immediately pounced on the pic as proof that the pair might be working on music together.

Social is reaching hard, “Remember there were rumours about Drake x Taylor Swift during the 1989 era? What if the song is in the vault tracks?” One person speculated.

“He posted this as the 5th photo and 1989 is her 5th album and she has a 1989-era haircut!!” one fan declared.

As for why Drake decided to share the throwback now, it has been speculated that the post is an Easter egg to hint at the imminent release of a Taylor rerecording that he will feature on.

Swift has been re-recording each of her first six albums to reclaim ownership of her songs after Scooter Braun bought her masters in 2020.

So far, she has released remakes of Fearless and Red and will re-record four of her other albums, including her self-titled 2006 debut, Taylor Swift, as well as Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation.

Fans are therefore convinced that Drake has all but confirmed that he will feature on an upcoming vault track, but they are torn on what album this means that Taylor will release next.