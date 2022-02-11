Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift Have A New Song Out Today!

Sheeran and Swift recorded a new version of “The Joker and the Queen” from Sheeran’s album = (Equals). It was written by Sheeran with Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson and Sam Roman.

Sheeran performed the original solo version of “The Joker and the Queen” during the BRIT Awards show.

It’s not the first time the two pop superstars have combined their voices. Sheeran appears on “Everything Has Changed” on her 2012 album Red and, with Future, on “End Game” on 2017’s Reputation as well as the Red (Taylor’s Version) track “Run.”