Listen Live

Could Johnny Depp Return As Captain Jack Sparrow?

If the rumours are true!

By Dirt/Divas

If reports check out, he may be getting to walk the plant again!

According to a new report, rumours are swirling that Disney is working with the actor on a “$301 million deal” for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film and spinoff series.

The last Pirates film he made was 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl!

Reports suggest that Disney is very interested in working things out with Depp.  However; jury the trial between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney executives testified that he was difficult to work with.

Johnny Depp May Not Make Amber Heard Pay Up

Disney dropped the actor in 2018 following the op-ed written by Heard that suggested she was a victim of domestic abuse.

But a representative for the actor shot down the report telling NBC News (via E! News), “This is made up.”

During his six-week-long defamation trial, Depp claimed that Heard’s article ruined his reputation and led to a slew of cancelled projects, one of which being a sixth Pirates movie that would have seen the actor pocketing $22.5 million to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow.

Related posts

BTS’ J-Hope Will Be The First To Release A Solo Album!

Composer John Williams May Soon Retire

Billie Joe Armstrong Says He’s Renouncing His U.S. Citizenship of The Roe v Wade Ruling