Criminal Charges Could Be Laid Today Against Alec Baldwin And Others In Fatal Shooting on “Rust” Movie Set

This could be a very significant day for Baldwin and other crew members of ‘Rust’ as New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (1600 GMT), if charges will be laid.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal in October 2021 fired off a live bullet. The movie was filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Alec has always maintained that this was not his fault as he was told the gun was “cold.” Baldwin also served as the producer on the project.

Hutchins’ family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year. Under the agreement, filming on the low-budget movie is set to resume this month with Hutchins’ husband serving as an executive producer.