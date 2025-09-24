Cruise Passengers are using their bras in a disgusting way…

Passengers aboard a cruise liner are stashing their room keys in their cleavage…

A viral Reddit post from a passenger aboard Independence of the Seas in r/Cruise has the internet clutching its pearls —

Women are fishing their SeaPass cards out of their bras, turning a simple card swipe into a full-on nautical contortion act..

The Reddit thread, cheekily titled “Ladies — Get a lanyard,” didn’t hold back: “I’m currently on Independence of the Seas and twice I’ve seen ladies reaching into their blouses to locate their SeaPass, which was stashed in their bras.”

RELATED: Life at Sea! Cruise Ship Is Offering 3 Years Living at Sea!

The poster continued with some pointed advice: “This is frankly disgusting for the crew members and for everyone who has them touch their drink glasses afterward. Please just buy a lanyard.”

Is boob sweat really a problem…

A solution… Let’s get bra designers to include inside card holders, creating a barrier between skin and card…