Cruise Passengers are using their bras in a disgusting way…
Passengers aboard a cruise liner are stashing their room keys in their cleavage…
A viral Reddit post from a passenger aboard Independence of the Seas in r/Cruise has the internet clutching its pearls —
Women are fishing their SeaPass cards out of their bras, turning a simple card swipe into a full-on nautical contortion act..
The Reddit thread, cheekily titled “Ladies — Get a lanyard,” didn’t hold back: “I’m currently on Independence of the Seas and twice I’ve seen ladies reaching into their blouses to locate their SeaPass, which was stashed in their bras.”
The poster continued with some pointed advice: “This is frankly disgusting for the crew members and for everyone who has them touch their drink glasses afterward. Please just buy a lanyard.”
Is boob sweat really a problem…
A solution… Let’s get bra designers to include inside card holders, creating a barrier between skin and card…
