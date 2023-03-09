Life at Sea! Cruise Ship Is Offering 3 Years living at Sea!

Have you ever dreamed of giving it all up, leaving it all behind and hitting the road to escape all your responsibilities?

It sounds good, doesn’t it? But it also sounds expensive. Or at least, it did sound expensive until now – because now a cruise company is launching a three-year, 130,000-mile, escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable $30,000 per person per year.

Life at Sea Cruises has opened bookings for its three-year voyage on the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on November 1.

Yes, November 1, 2023 – so you have eight months to get your passport, vaccinations and remote working abilities in order.

The company is promising to tick off 375 ports around the world, visiting 135 countries and all seven continents.

It has 400 cabins, with room for up to 1,074 passengers. Your new neighbours! At least you don’t have to cut your lawn or shovel snow!

And because of the nature of the voyage, as well as traditional cruise ship amenities, restaurants and entertainment, the Gemini will also be kitted out with remote working facilities. The company promises a full-scale business center complete with meeting rooms, 14 offices, a business library and a lounge, presumably for your mid-shift coffee breaks. Access is free.

There will also be a round-the-clock hospital with free medical visits. The company also floats the possibility of “additional tax benefits when working as an international resident aboard the ship.”

If you’re single, you have the option to be paired with another single traveller and share a cabin…

Highlights include Christmas in Brazil and New Year in Argentina. The ship will loop around South America (hopping south to Antarctica), island-hop around the Caribbean and take in both coasts of Central America, then go up the west coast of North America, crossing over to Hawaii.

Stops in Asia include Japan (12 stops), South Korea (including Jeju island) and China. It also takes in most of the classic Southeast Asia destinations, from Bali, and Da Nang in Vietnam and the Cambodian coast to Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

It’ll loop Australia, and New Zealand and island-hop through the South Pacific; journey around India and Sri Lanka; then visit the Maldives and Seychelles before crossing west to Africa, hitting the continent at Zanzibar and then looping down to Cape Town and up the west coast of Africa – with quick dips west to islands including St. Helena, the Canaries and Madeira. It also sails around the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Cruisers will also be able to have family and friends on board to visit, for free. The trip also includes alcohol at dinner plus soft drinks, juice, tea and coffee all day, laundry, port fees and housekeeping. All meals are also included.