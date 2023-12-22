‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM’ TO OFFICIALLY END WITH SEASON 12
All good things must come to an end!
Curb stars David as an exaggerated version of himself living in L.A., along with Jeff Garlin as his manager and best friend; Susie Essman as Jeff’s wife; Cheryl Hines as his ex-wife; J.B. Smoove as his roommate; Richard Lewis as his oldest pal; Ted Danson as himself; Vince Vaughn; and Tracey Ullman.
The show has earned 51 Emmy nominations and two wins for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, as well as Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series. It has also received 10 nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and has five Golden Globe nominations and one win.
Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere February 4 and the 10-part series will air its finale April 7.