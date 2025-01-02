Sweet News: Why Cutting Out Sugar Entirely Might Not Be the Best Idea

If you've been flexing your willpower by saying "no" to all the holiday treats, kudos to you!

But here's some food for thought (literally): a recent study suggests that avoiding sugar entirely could actually be harmful to your health. Yep, you read that right—completely ditching sweets might increase your risk of serious health issues.

The Study Breakdown: Too Much vs. Too Little

Researchers tracked the added sugar intake of 70,000 participants, focusing on three main sources:

Sugary toppings like honey and syrups

like honey and syrups Sweets such as cookies and pastries

such as cookies and pastries Sweetened drinks like soda and flavoured lattes

Unsurprisingly, they found that consuming too much sugar—especially from drinks—can elevate your risk of heart attacks and strokes.

But what shocked them was that people who avoided sugar altogether also had a higher risk of these conditions.

So, What Gives?

One theory is that those who completely avoided sugar might have pre-existing health conditions that pushed them to eliminate it in the first place. If that's the case, their underlying issues could explain why their heart health wasn’t great to begin with.

Still, the findings suggest that going to the extreme with a super low-sugar diet might not be necessary—or even beneficial—for everyone.

The Sweet Spot: Moderation is Key

The takeaway? Overindulging in sugar isn't great for your health, but depriving yourself completely might not be either. Experts recommend a balanced approach—enjoying the occasional cookie or slice of cake could actually be good for you (and your happiness).

So, go ahead and treat yourself to a sweet every now and then. Just remember, balance is the real key to living your sweetest life.