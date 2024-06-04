Cyndi Lauper Just Wants To Have Fun On Farewell Tour

There’s no denying every time “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” comes on the radio-we turn it up and sing along.

Now we can sing along in person! The legendary singer has just announced a tour that will see her stop in 23 cities across North America including Toronto.

According to the press release, Lauper hasn’t toured in over ten years but will headline dates between October 18th and December 5, 2024. Live Nation announced that Lauper will be joined by special guests along the way.

The presale starts on Tuesday and the general ticket sales begin on Friday!

There is also a documentary about Lauper’s life and career that starts streaming Tuesday on Paramount+.

The “Girls Just Want To Have Fun Tour” stop in Toronto On October 20th at the Scotia Bank Arena…