Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, and The White Stripes Join Rock & Roll Royalty

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just got a major dose of colour, attitude, and “Hey Ya!” energy. 🎸

This year’s inductees include Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, The White Stripes, and Soundgarden — a lineup that basically sums up every killer playlist from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s.

Cyndi Lauper, the queen of bold hair and even bolder anthems like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” is finally getting her flowers (and probably a fabulous outfit to match). Outkast — the Atlanta duo behind “Hey Ya,” “Ms. Jackson,” and “The Way You Move” — officially join the Hall as hip-hop legends who made everyone shake it like a Polaroid picture.

Rock icons Soundgarden also take their rightful place, honouring the late Chris Cornell and their grunge-defining hits like “Black Hole Sun.” And let’s not forget The White Stripes, whose garage-rock revival gave us the endlessly catchy “Seven Nation Army” — now the unofficial chant of every sports stadium on Earth.

RELATED: The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 2024 Inductees Are…

Meanwhile, Salt-N-Pepa scored a Musical Influence Award, celebrating their groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop and their empowering hits “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Also joining the Hall: Bad Company, the arena rockers behind “Can’t Get Enough,” and Chubby Checker, who made “The Twist” the dance craze that never dies.

🎤 Moral of the story: The Rock Hall just proved again that true icons never go out of style — they just age better than the rest of us.