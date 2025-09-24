Dad Names His Baby After… a Piece of Meat?!
Most parents spend months agonizing over baby names. This dad? He just looked at his smoker and said, “That’s the one.”
Yep, a proud papa actually named his newborn son Brisket — as in, the cut of meat you slow-cook for hours on the BBQ. Apparently, the inspiration struck while he was outside smoking meat, and he thought, “Why not?”
Family Not Impressed
Unsurprisingly, the rest of the family isn’t thrilled. And honestly, can you blame them? Brisket isn’t exactly giving a “strong, timeless baby name.”
Plus, what’s the nickname? Bris? Sket? Yikes. Poor kid doesn’t stand a chance on the playground.
The Takeaway
Look, we love BBQ as much as the next Canadian, but maybe let’s keep our baby names out of the smoker. Because while brisket might taste amazing, it doesn’t exactly scream future doctor, lawyer, or astronaut.
