Dairy Queen’s New Summer Blizzard Flavours Have Arrived
It's ice cream season
Ice cream season is here, (ignore this weekend’s snowy forecast though.)
You can always tell summer is on the doorstep because the evening lineups at our Barrie DQ locations are 20+ minutes long.
The newest Summer Blizzard menu offers:
- Wonder Woman Cookie Collision – chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolatey cookie dough, and fudge
- OREO Cheesecake – OREO cookies, choco cookie crunch, and cheesecake pieces
- Coffee Crisp – pieces of the caffeine-flavoured candy bar combined with chocolatey topping
- Raspberry Fudge Bliss – Real raspberries with soft fudge pieces and choco chunks
- Cotton Candy (fan favourite) – Cotton candy treats swirled into vanilla soft serve