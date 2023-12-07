Dan Levy Is Out With a New Netflix Film ‘Good Grief!’

Dan Levy tugs at the heartstrings in the trailer for his new film, “Good Grief,” which he both wrote and directed.

It’s the “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator’s feature directing debut.

Levy plays an artist named Marc, who is mourning the death of his husband Oliver, played by Luke Evans. He turns to two friends to carry him through his grief.

According to an official synopsis of the movie, “Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.”

Dan revealed in an interview that the idea of exploring death and grief came after the death of his grandmother.

”I lost my grandmother toward the tail end of the pandemic, and I was in a very strange headspace in terms of feeling the weight and the profound sense of the tragedy of what the Covid pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honour the passing of someone who meant so much to me,” he said.

He added that the never-ending questions about grief also drove him to write the screenplay.

“Good Grief” hits select theatres on December 29 and streams on Netflix starting January 5.