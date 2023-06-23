Dan + Shay will join ‘The Voice’ in 2024 as First-Ever Coaching Duo

Country music duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will be the first-ever coaching duo to appear on “The Voice” next season on NBC.

“The Voice” is a singing competition show in which aspiring singers compete to join famous coaches’ teams, going on to be mentored by that coach to move on to the final round.

Dan + Shay will begin their two-for-one coaching role starting in spring 2024 for Season 25. They previously appeared on the show in 2021 as former longtime coach Blake Shelton’s battle advisors.

John Legend along with Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper – who is returning after he made his coaching debut last season – round out the Season 25 coaching panel.

“The Voice” returns with Season 24 this fall on NBC.