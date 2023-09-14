‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ REVEALS THE SEASON 32 CAST INCLUDING MIRA SORVINO, ALYSON HANNIGAN AND JAMIE LYNN SPEARS…

ABC revealed the full cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 32, with the celebrities and their professional dancing partners unveiled Wednesday on ‘Good Morning America’, as well as announced on social media.

Among the cast this season will be actresses Alyson Hannigan and Mira Sorvino, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, singer Jason Mraz, and former professional football player Adrian Peterson. The Bachelorette Season 20 star Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and singer/actress Jamie Lynn Spears were previously announced as contestants.

Other contestants include model Tyson Beckford, actress Xochitl Gomez, reality TV star Harry Jowsey, social media star Lele Pons, and actors Matt Walsh and Barry Williams.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will serve as co-hosts this season, with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging the competition series.

Season 32 will premiere Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.