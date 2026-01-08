The Five Most Dangerous Songs to Drive To, According to Science

Yes, your playlist might be speeding for you

If you’ve ever glanced down at the speedometer mid-song and thought, “How did we get here?”, congratulations. Science says it’s not your imagination. It’s your music.

A new study from South China University of Technology suggests that certain songs can actually make drivers speed up and take more risks behind the wheel. And no, it’s not about lyrics. It’s about tempo.

Why Music Messes With Your Driving

Researchers found that songs with a tempo of 120 beats per minute or higher can trigger faster driving and more aggressive behaviour. Basically, if a song makes you want to drum on the steering wheel or belt out the chorus like you’re headlining a concert, your foot might also get heavier on the gas.

Your heart rate goes up. Your adrenaline kicks in. Suddenly, you’re auditioning for Fast & Furious: Grocery Run.

The Most Dangerous Songs to Drive To

According to the study, these popular tracks are most likely to turn your commute into an unintentional speed trial:

American Idiot – Green Day

– Green Day Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus

– Miley Cyrus Mr. Brightside – The Killers

– The Killers Don't Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers

– The Chainsmokers Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Notice the theme? Fast beats, big choruses, and songs that demand emotional commitment.

It’s Not the Genre, It’s the Beat

Researchers say it doesn’t matter if it’s pop, rock, or EDM. What matters is how your brain reacts to rhythm. Faster tempos can quietly nudge you into driving faster, even if you swear you’re being careful.

In other words, your playlist might be gaslighting you.

The Least Dangerous Songs to Drive To

If you’d prefer not to test your reflexes at every red light, the study also identified songs that are far less likely to encourage risky driving:

Location – Khalid

– Khalid Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin

– Led Zeppelin Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

– Red Hot Chili Peppers God's Plan – Drake

– Drake Africa – Toto

Slower tempos, calmer vibes, and much less temptation to pretend you’re in a montage.

The Bottom Line

Music can absolutely affect how you drive, especially when the beat gets your adrenaline going. So maybe save Mr. Brightside for the gym, the shower, or screaming into the void with friends.

Your licence will thank you. 🎶🚗