Daniel Radcliffe Will Play Weird Al Yankovic In Upcoming Roku Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as Grammy-award-winning satire musician Weird Al” Yankovic in the first original biopic, which will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Per Roku’s description of the upcoming flick, “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Weird Al Yankovic is the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time, also a five-time Grammy winner. The musician’s 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. Production on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will begin in Los Angeles this February.

