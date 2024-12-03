Danny Pintauro, ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Star, Hospitalized After Scooter Accident

Danny Pintauro, beloved for his role as Jonathan Bower on the iconic sitcom Who’s the Boss?, faced a frightening ordeal over the Thanksgiving weekend. The actor was rushed to hospital following a scooter accident that led to a serious medical emergency.

In an Instagram post, Pintauro shared details of the incident, along with photos and videos of himself in a hospital bed, hooked up to IVs and breathing tubes. He explained that the accident occurred on Thanksgiving night, initially leaving him with what he thought was a broken arm. However, by the following day, severe chest, stomach, and shoulder pain began to escalate, making it difficult for him to breathe.

Concerned, his husband took him to the hospital, where doctors discovered a tear in his stomach had caused a life-threatening bloodstream infection.

“It was the worst moment of my life,” Pintauro wrote. “It’s been the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”

Emergency Surgery Saves the Day

The actor underwent emergency surgery that night, a procedure that he says went well and significantly alleviated his pain. Following the surgery, doctors were able to extubate him, allowing Pintauro to breathe on his own again. He credited the medical staff for their swift action in saving his life.

From Sitcom Stardom to Resilience

Pintauro’s name became synonymous with the beloved 1980s sitcom Who’s the Boss?, which aired from 1984 to 1992 and starred Tony Danza, Judith Light, and Alyssa Milano. In recent years, he has appeared in projects like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and the holiday TV movie A Country Christmas Harmony.

The actor’s recent ordeal is a stark reminder of how quickly a seemingly minor accident can escalate into a serious health emergency. His story also highlights the importance of seeking medical attention when something feels off.

We wish Danny Pintauro a full recovery and can’t wait to see what’s next for the talented actor.