Dave Coulier Is Cancer-Free: A ‘Full House’ of Good News 🎉

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published April 1, 2025
By Charlie

The comedian, best known for playing Joey Gladstone, was diagnosed five months ago with stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a particularly aggressive form of cancer. But after undergoing chemotherapy, he’s now cancer-free, according to his rep.

Candace Cameron Bure Spreads the Good News

Coulier’s Full House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, was the first to share the happy update.

She took to Instagram with a slideshow of photos featuring the two of them over the years, writing:

"DAVE IS CANCER-FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news—let's shower him with all the love in the world!"

A Tough Battle With a Happy Ending

Coulier underwent intensive chemotherapy, finishing his last round in February, as he recently shared in a cover interview with Parade.

It’s a relief to hear Uncle Joey is back cracking jokes cancer-free. I wish him continued health and happiness! 💙

