Dave Coulier — Back in Cancer Treatment, But Staying Hopeful 💙

Actor Dave Coulier — best known for playing Uncle Joey on Full House — has shared some tough news. Nearly a year after beating Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he’s been diagnosed with a new, unrelated cancer: a form of tongue cancer called p16 squamous carcinoma.

Coulier revealed the diagnosis on the morning talk show Today. He said doctors discovered it during a routine PET scan after something showed up.

He’s now undergoing 35 rounds of radiation, with treatment scheduled to finish by December 31, 2025.

Despite this scary news, there is a good reason to breathe a little easier: the cancer is p16-positive, which generally responds well to treatment. Doctors say the prognosis is “very good.”

Coulier told viewers that early detection made all the difference — both this time and last. He urged everyone to keep up with regular health check-ups and screenings.

Even through all of this, he’s stayed open, hopeful, and grateful for support from family, friends and fans.

Why p16 Matters — And Why This Gives So Much Hope

The term “p16” refers to a biological marker often linked to oropharyngeal cancers related to the virus Human papillomavirus (HPV). Wikipedia+1

Cancers at the base of the tongue or throat that are p16-positive generally respond much better to radiation than cancers that are p16-negative. MDPI+1

to radiation than cancers that are p16-negative. MDPI+1 For many p16-positive patients, early-stage diagnoses plus modern treatment protocols yield high survival rates. Cancer.org+1

So while it’s obviously serious — a second cancer so soon after lymphoma is a heavy blow — medical data suggests this kind may be among the more treatable head-and-neck cancers out there.

What We Can All Take from This

Early detection matters. Routine checkups and scans can catch serious stuff before it becomes unmanageable.



Cancer doesn’t always come with a script — just because someone beat one form doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods forever. Staying vigilant helps.



It’s okay to be sad or scared — but help, hope, and humour go a long way. Coulier’s openness about his journey could help others stay proactive about their health.