Dave Coulier — Back in Cancer Treatment, But Staying Hopeful 💙
Actor Dave Coulier — best known for playing Uncle Joey on Full House — has shared some tough news. Nearly a year after beating Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he’s been diagnosed with a new, unrelated cancer: a form of tongue cancer called p16 squamous carcinoma.
Coulier revealed the diagnosis on the morning talk show Today. He said doctors discovered it during a routine PET scan after something showed up.
He’s now undergoing 35 rounds of radiation, with treatment scheduled to finish by December 31, 2025.
Despite this scary news, there is a good reason to breathe a little easier: the cancer is p16-positive, which generally responds well to treatment. Doctors say the prognosis is “very good.”
Coulier told viewers that early detection made all the difference — both this time and last. He urged everyone to keep up with regular health check-ups and screenings.
Even through all of this, he’s stayed open, hopeful, and grateful for support from family, friends and fans.
Why p16 Matters — And Why This Gives So Much Hope
- The term “p16” refers to a biological marker often linked to oropharyngeal cancers related to the virus Human papillomavirus (HPV). Wikipedia+1
- Cancers at the base of the tongue or throat that are p16-positive generally respond much better to radiation than cancers that are p16-negative. MDPI+1
- For many p16-positive patients, early-stage diagnoses plus modern treatment protocols yield high survival rates. Cancer.org+1
So while it’s obviously serious — a second cancer so soon after lymphoma is a heavy blow — medical data suggests this kind may be among the more treatable head-and-neck cancers out there.
What We Can All Take from This
- Early detection matters. Routine checkups and scans can catch serious stuff before it becomes unmanageable.
- Cancer doesn’t always come with a script — just because someone beat one form doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods forever. Staying vigilant helps.
- It’s okay to be sad or scared — but help, hope, and humour go a long way. Coulier’s openness about his journey could help others stay proactive about their health.
