David Crosby and Stephen Stills Want Their Music Pulled From Spotify

In solidarity with Neil Young, Crosby, Stills and Nash asked the label to remove their collective recordings from the streaming platform.

This is in support of stopping harmful misinformation about Covid-19 on Joe Rogan’s Spotify-hosted podcast.

Nash has already begun the process to take down his solo recordings.

In a unified statement, the band members commented, “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music – or the music we made together – to be on the same platform.”

Many musicians have said that they would like to remove their music from the streaming giant — the world’s largest paid music-subscription service — but either can’t legally do so, since their music is owned by record labels, or cannot afford to.

Young and many other artists want “The Rogan Experience” podcast pulled from Spotify for spreading misinformation, particularly regarding COVID-19.

Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek stated on Sunday saying the company was not in the business of censorship but would post Covid information and warnings before relevant podcasts, but the controversy has continued.