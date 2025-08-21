The Creek Is Back: Dawson’s Creek Cast Reunites for Charity Script Reading

🎶 “I don’t wanna wait…” Well, good news — you don’t have to anymore.

The iconic cast of Dawson’s Creek — James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson — are reuniting for a live script reading of the show’s very first episode.

The nostalgia-fest hits Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 22, all in support of F Cancer and Van Der Beek himself.

Yes, you read that right: Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen back on stage together. Somebody grab the tissues and your best 90s cardigan.

Why Now?

James Van Der Beek recently revealed he’s been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. While he had kept the diagnosis private, a tabloid leak pushed him to share his journey publicly.

The reunion is not only a throwback gift for fans but also a heartfelt fundraiser for a cause that’s deeply personal to Van Der Beek.

He teased the event on Instagram with a shot of the “core four” and, of course, Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait.”Cue the goosebumps.

Who’s Joining the Party?

It’s not just the main cast. Mary Beth Peil (a.k.a. Grams), Kerr Smith (Jack), Meredith Monroe (Andie), and Busy Philipps (Audrey) will also be part of the live read. Capeside is packing up and moving to New York City for one night only.

A Creek-Sized Legacy

Dawson’s Creek first aired in 1998 on the WB (yes, the channel with the dancing frog) and became the teen soap of its era. It gave us endless drama, unforgettable love triangles, and the most meme-able crying face in TV history. (Sorry, James, but you know the one.)

The series didn’t just shape teen TV — it launched the careers of its stars into Hollywood’s stratosphere. From Holmes’ Batman Begins role to Williams’ Oscar nods, and Jackson’s The Affair and Dr. Death, the Capeside crew grew up just like the rest of us… only with better lighting.

One Night Only

The event is called “Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion” — and honestly, it feels like fan service of the highest order. Whether you were Team Dawson or Team Pacey (no judgment, but Team Pacey was correct), this reunion promises a tidal wave of nostalgia, laughs, and maybe a few ugly tears.

So mark your calendars, because for one night only, the Creek runs through Broadway.