deadmau5 Is Getting Hometown Glory in Milton 🎧🐭

What's Trending
Published January 20, 2026
By Charlie

The globally famous DJ and producer, born Joel Zimmerman, is being honoured by his roots as the Town of Milton welcomes him into the Milton Walk of Fame.

Milton, alongside the Milton Historical Society, is inducting seven new names this year.

The Walk of Fame celebrates past and present Milton residents who’ve made it big on the national or international stage, spanning everything from athletics and business to public service, science, and yes, people who headline massive music festivals wearing giant mouse helmets.

The induction ceremony is set for February 21, 2026, at Milton Town Hall, giving locals the chance to celebrate one of their own who went from small-town Ontario to electronic music superstardom.

It’s a pretty full-circle moment. While deadmau5 now plays to crowds the size of small countries, Milton gets to casually remind the world that one of EDM’s biggest names started right here.

Proof that you can grow up in a quiet Ontario town and still end up becoming an international icon… as long as you really commit to the helmet.

