Deadpool & Wolverine: The Swear-Fest We've Been Waiting For

Hold onto your hats, Marvel fans—things are about to get delightfully vulgar. The latest instalment in the Deadpool franchise has set a new record with over 100 F-bombs dropped throughout the movie.

According to the New York Post, "Deadpool & Wolverine" features a staggering 116 F-bombs, making it the sweariest Deadpool movie yet.

For comparison, "Deadpool 2" offered a modest 90 F-bombs back in 2018.

Clearly, the team behind this latest film decided to crank the profanity dial up to 11.

A Match Made in Swear Heaven

One key reason for this boost in colourful language is the addition of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Fans of the 2017 film "Logan" know just how foul-mouthed Wolverine can be, and it seems he's brought that same energy to his latest adventure with Deadpool.

Since Disney and Marvel Studios acquired the rights to Deadpool and all X-Men characters from Fox in 2019, it appears that the creative teams have been given carte blanche with the swearing.

And honestly, we're not complaining.

There's something oddly satisfying about superheroes who aren't afraid to drop a few F-bombs while saving the world.

What's Next for the X-Men?

If you're hungry for more X-Men action, you're in luck. A new X-Men movie is officially on the way.

But first, we have "Deadpool & Wolverine," directed by Shawn Levy, where this unlikely duo teams up for an epic adventure.

So, get ready for an action-packed, profanity-laden ride.

Stay F-ing tuned!