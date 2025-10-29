🇨🇦 Deborah Cox & Rufus Wainwright Set to Shine with O Canada at the World Series

It’s a big week for Canadian talent on the world stage — literally. Two legendary Canadian artists are stepping up to the mic to sing O Canada at the World Series over the next two nights.

🎤 Deborah Cox Kicked Things Off

Four-time Juno Award–winning R&B and soul powerhouse Deborah Cox performed the anthem ahead of Game 4, bringing her signature vocals and goosebump-inducing delivery. Yes, the same voice behind “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” had the stadium very unprepared emotionally.

🎶 Rufus Wainwright Up Next

On October 29, it’s Rufus Wainwright’s turn. Known for his unique blend of pop, classical, and theatrical flair, the two-time Juno winner and Grammy nominee will bring a completely different — but equally iconic — energy to the anthem.

Wainwright is known for:

• His 1998 self-titled debut album

• The critically acclaimed Poses (2001)

• His original opera Prima Donna (2009)

Translation: Expect artistry. Expect drama. Expect someone in the crowd to whisper, “Wow… that was beautifully extra.”

🏟️ O Canada Has Been on a Roll This Series

This year’s World Series has been a full showcase of Canadian vocal talent:

Game Performer Fun Fact Game 1 Pharrell Williams & Voices of Fire They also sang the U.S. anthem — dual-threat energy Game 2 Alessia Cara Yes, she is still everyone’s cottage-drive playlist fave Game 3 JP Saxe Made everyone emotional (again) Game 4 Deborah Cox Left no crumbs Game 5 Rufus Wainwright The theatre kids are thriving

🎼 Bonus Spotlight for Wainwright

Wainwright isn’t stopping there. He’ll also be performing on Nov. 17 in Montreal at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Légendes induction ceremony, alongside his sister Martha Wainwright. A very Wainwright family excellence moment.