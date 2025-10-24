Pharrell and the Jonas Brothers Set to Rock Toronto’s World Series Weekend 🎶🇨🇦

Toronto’s about to be happy — and not just because the Blue Jays are in the World Series.

Pharrell Williams and the Jonas Brothers are both set to hit the stage at the Rogers Centre this weekend for Games 1 and 2 of Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven series. Yes, live performances, big hits, and some serious Canadian crowd energy are coming our way.

🎤 Game 1: Pharrell Gets “Happy” in the 6ix

On Friday, Pharrell Williams, the 13-time Grammy-winning music legend, will perform before Game 1 as the Jays face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He’ll be joined by his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams and the gospel group Voices of Fire, performing songs from their new album Ophanim. The choir will also perform both national anthems, and because the World Series opens in Canada, a Toronto orchestra and local performers will join in for a special rendition of O Canada. (Cue the goosebumps.)

🎸 Game 2: The Jonas Brothers Bring the Feels

On Saturday, the Jonas Brothers will take over Game 2 with a performance of their latest single I Can’t Lose, which doubles as the official song of Mastercard’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The brothers’ performance will also serve a bigger purpose — raising funds and awareness for cancer research. Fans in attendance will hold placards honouring loved ones affected by cancer, turning the stadium into a sea of hope and solidarity. 💛

⚾ A Blue Jays Weekend to Remember

Between the Jays, Pharrell, the JoBros, and a full Rogers Centre, it’s shaping up to be one unforgettable weekend in Toronto — where baseball meets beats, and the city proves once again it knows how to throw a party.