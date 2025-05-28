Deborra-Lee Furness Officially Files for Divorce from Hugh Jackman — And the $250M Question Has Been Answered

After 27 years of marriage, Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman — and no, this isn’t the plot of a dramatic new limited series on Crave.

The Aussie actress, 69, filed to legally end things in New York, more than a year after she and Jackman, 56, announced they were going their separate ways. The couple, who married back in 1996 (yes, Spice Girls were still topping charts), share two adult kids — Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.

The Big Question: Who Gets What?

With a rumoured $250 million fortune between them, the split naturally came with some financial footnotes. But according to insiders, the dust has already settled. “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement,” one source said, “but in the end, she got what she believed she deserved.”

Translation? Deborra-Lee is walking away with a pretty decent spousal support deal — and some peace of mind.

No Drama Here, Folks

In an absolute plot twist for celebrity divorces, the whole thing has been refreshingly civil. The divorce is non-contested, which means no one’s throwing crystal vases or fighting over who gets the espresso machine.

“They’re amicable,” the insider added. “They’re both fully committed to being the best parents they can be.”

So no courtroom showdowns, no public mud-slinging, and absolutely no six-part Netflix docuseries (yet). Just two adults gracefully ending a decades-long chapter — and hopefully treating themselves to a very well-deserved spa day.