December Is Basically a Streaming Buffet — Bring Snacks 🍿📺

What's Trending
Published December 1, 2025
By Charlie

If you were planning on being productive this month… sorry, Netflix and Disney+ said absolutely not.

RELATED: Happy Holidays: The 9 Best Christmas Movies to Add Magic to Your Holiday Season

December is loaded with big releases — the kind of lineup that basically forces you to stay on the couch in your comfiest pants with a blanket and a beverage.

Here’s what’s dropping right into our living rooms:

🎥 Stranger Things: The Final Stretch

The Hawkins gang is back to ruin our emotions one last time.

  • Part 2 lands on Christmas Day
  • Part 3 + the finale drop on New Year’s Eve
    So yes, we’ll all be ending 2025 crying, stressed, or both.

🎀 Emily in Paris – Season 5

Mid-December brings more fashion, drama, questionable life choices, and men with perfect jawlines.
The vibes? Pure escapism. Zero regrets.

🎤 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Docuseries

Dropping Dec. 12 on Disney+, giving Swifties the emotional support they need to get through the holidays.
Brace for glitter, tears, and group chats exploding.

🎄 Holiday Rom-Coms & Cozy Thrillers

Every platform is dropping something festive, romantic, chaotic, or terrifying.
In other words: the perfect winter mood board.

🌟 The Most Stacked December… Ever

If you’re not watching something this month… you’re asleep.
Or wrapping gifts.
Or pretending to clean.

Winter has officially been claimed by streaming services — happy hibernating! 🍷✨📺

