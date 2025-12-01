December Is Basically a Streaming Buffet — Bring Snacks 🍿📺
If you were planning on being productive this month… sorry, Netflix and Disney+ said absolutely not.
December is loaded with big releases — the kind of lineup that basically forces you to stay on the couch in your comfiest pants with a blanket and a beverage.
Here’s what’s dropping right into our living rooms:
🎥 Stranger Things: The Final Stretch
The Hawkins gang is back to ruin our emotions one last time.
- Part 2 lands on Christmas Day
- Part 3 + the finale drop on New Year’s Eve
So yes, we’ll all be ending 2025 crying, stressed, or both.
🎀 Emily in Paris – Season 5
Mid-December brings more fashion, drama, questionable life choices, and men with perfect jawlines.
The vibes? Pure escapism. Zero regrets.
🎤 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Docuseries
Dropping Dec. 12 on Disney+, giving Swifties the emotional support they need to get through the holidays.
Brace for glitter, tears, and group chats exploding.
🎄 Holiday Rom-Coms & Cozy Thrillers
Every platform is dropping something festive, romantic, chaotic, or terrifying.
In other words: the perfect winter mood board.
🌟 The Most Stacked December… Ever
If you’re not watching something this month… you’re asleep.
Or wrapping gifts.
Or pretending to clean.
Winter has officially been claimed by streaming services — happy hibernating! 🍷✨📺
