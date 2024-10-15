Delicious in Moderation, Gross in Excess: Foods You Shouldn’t Overdo

We all have that one food we love to indulge in—but sometimes too much of a good thing can become a not-so-great experience.

There's a growing list online of foods that taste amazing in small doses but become downright sickening when you go overboard. And trust us, some of these are more divisive than expected.

Here’s a breakdown of foods that start delicious but can quickly cross into regret territory:

Cheesecake

Some might say you can never have too much cheesecake, but others disagree. One brave soul claims they’ve never regretted eating too much, but we’re betting most people would beg to differ after one too many slices.

Cereal

That first bowl is heaven, right? But go for a second, and suddenly, it’s not hitting the same. It’s like you’re chasing the memory of that first perfect bite.

Frosting

Great on a cupcake, sure. But take a spoon to it? You’ll probably regret it within seconds.

Sesame Oil

This flavour bomb is great in small amounts but can quickly overpower anything it touches if you get too generous.

Wasabi

A little dab adds a nice kick to sushi, but too much? You’re in for a world of nose-burning pain.

Cadbury Creme Eggs

Perfectly delightful... in moderation. Someone suggests limiting it to one per year for a good reason!

Candy Corn

For some, it’s a nostalgic treat. For others, even just a few pieces are enough for the entire year.

Cotton Candy

Fun at a carnival, but eating too much? The sugar crash alone makes it a one-and-done snack.

Marshmallows

Whether toasted over a campfire or in hot chocolate, a few marshmallows are a sweet treat. But too many? Things get sticky—literally and figuratively.

Honey

A drizzle here and there is fantastic, but more than that can be overly sweet and cloying.

Truffle

Ah, the fancy stuff. A hint of truffle is luxurious, but go heavy-handed, and the strong flavour can take over your entire dish.

Pancakes

Stack them high, but be warned: what starts out as fluffy and delightful quickly turns into a leaden brick in your stomach.

Butter

A little butter on toast is dreamy, but slather too much on and things get greasy fast.

Mayonnaise

It’s great for adding creaminess, but too much? It becomes a slippery, gloppy mess.

Vienna Sausages

For some, it’s a nostalgic snack. But after a few too many, they lose their appeal fast.

Lox

Smoked salmon is a delicacy, but too much and even seafood lovers might get overwhelmed.

Oysters

A dozen might seem like a good idea... until you start feeling queasy after number five.

Eggnog

The holiday favourite. A small glass feels festive, but a big one? It’s a sugar bomb that leaves you wishing for

water.

Arby’s Beef and Cheddar

The first few bites are satisfying but after that? You might be regretting your fast-food choice.

Cheese

While cheese in moderation is fantastic, certain varieties—like blue cheese, rich truffle cheeses, or even Velveeta—can get overwhelming fast. But honestly, we could debate this one for hours!

So, next time you’re tempted to go for seconds (or thirds) remember: sometimes less really is more!